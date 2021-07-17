Pole plant problems

1. While the money set aside for the cleanup of the site is fixed, costs are not fixed and generally increase. For example, the cost of power, and the cleanup uses a lot of electricity, is increasing rapidly. The effects of climate change make the cleanup more costly. Also, there are unanticipated unknowns that can increase cost, i.e. as the work is actually done unanticipated impediments to cleanup arise and end up costing more to address. But, again, the money is fixed. Twenty-nine million dollars remains in the money for the Pole Plant cleanup. Required water treatment at the site is costly and that component alone in the next fifty years could cost from 20 to 50 million dollars. Of course, the Pole Pant cleanup could have to last longer than fifty years.