Pole plant problems
“We sail within a vast sphere, ever drifting in uncertainty, driven from end to end.” Blaise Pascal
The recent tour by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) of the Montana Pole Plant should refocus public attention on the outstanding problems regarding the Pole Pant cleanup.
1. While the money set aside for the cleanup of the site is fixed, costs are not fixed and generally increase. For example, the cost of power, and the cleanup uses a lot of electricity, is increasing rapidly. The effects of climate change make the cleanup more costly. Also, there are unanticipated unknowns that can increase cost, i.e. as the work is actually done unanticipated impediments to cleanup arise and end up costing more to address. But, again, the money is fixed. Twenty-nine million dollars remains in the money for the Pole Plant cleanup. Required water treatment at the site is costly and that component alone in the next fifty years could cost from 20 to 50 million dollars. Of course, the Pole Pant cleanup could have to last longer than fifty years.
2. The cost of remediating the toxics under the interstate, which remediation presents immense logistical difficulties, will be high. An unproven In-Situ biological treatment technology will be tried and if it doesn’t work a lot of money will be wasted. The state is just beginning to come to grips with the contamination under the interstate.
3. The site that the state touts as an example of a cost fixed cleanup that worked is the Upper Blackfoot Mining Complex near Lincoln. But that cleanup, which left tailings in a wetlands, cost more than the cash-out settlement for that site and the state had to scramble for money to do the job. It is rare for a government cost estimate to prove accurate; usually there are significant cost overruns that add greatly to the predicted price. We could well see this at the Pole Pant.
Given the serious nature of the contaminants at the Pole Plant, the public wants clear facts from MDEQ , not promises and assurances that all will turn out well. There is legitimate concern that there could be insufficient money in the cleanup cash out and that, consequently, the quality of the cleanup could be compromised. We need full transparency from MDEQ and we need a detailed explanation of how cost overruns will be managed without sacrificing cleanup quality.
John W. Ray, Butte