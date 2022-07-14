Playing fast and loose with zoning

Butte-Silver Bow is not enforcing zoning language as written and intended. This is our government playing fast and loose with zoning to get their way. All residents of the county must be aware of this because you could be next. Ramsay zoning was put in place specifically to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents from the very type of development in the location Butte is pushing.

BSB Planning department failed to require a location permit as required under 17.35.060.B. Instead, they only required individual building permits for each above ground structure. BSB Planning claims that the building permits satisfy the location permit requirement. They do not.

Love’s applied for a Travel Stop and Country Store development. A development to serve the traveling public with fuel, stores, casino, bar, and restaurant. BSB Planning has taken it upon themselves to label this development a truck stop, even though “truck stop” was never requested or a term used in any of the applications. BSB Planning then makes the connection to a truck depot because the both have the word truck in them. A local business of truck depot is allowed Ramsay zoning. BSB Planning conclusion:

Travel Stop > Truck Stop > Truck Depot.

BSB zoning specifically calls out “Truck Stops” in section 17.28, M1. If they had been intended in Ramsay zoning, it would have been included. Ramsay Commercial is for local commercial only. In addition, precedent has been set in the use of “truck depot” in RC-1 zoning. Earhart Trucking existed there for decades along with Francisco Trucking. These both functioned in the traditional use of truck depot as involving the maintenance, servicing, storage of commercial vehicles and/or transport trailers. In no way shape or form is a Travel Stop allowed.

The purpose and intent of Ramsay zoning was to prevent this type of development in this location to protect the community. The BSB Planning has come up with interpretations that do away with zoning so they can allow what they choose to generate more tax revenue for Butte at the expense of county residents.

Julie Rees,

Ramsay