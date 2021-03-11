Pig in a poke?

Did Montana get a “pig in a poke,” with our current Legislature? This very old saying describes a scam where a farmer would hide a cat in a bag (the poke) to sell as a piglet to an unsuspecting buyer. When such a scam was discovered, the buyer was stuck with a cat, not the more valuable pig, hence another term—letting the cat out of the bag!

The Republican promise was to bring jobs and an improved economy — a reasonable proposition. But so far, all Montana has gotten is top down government interference in people’s lives with social engineering schemes that set us back 100 years.

Now, in the second half of the session, I see no jobs plan. Will extremist legislators be trying to do the biding of the Governor? — with tax cuts for the rich, sell and lock up our public lands to rich “dude” out-of staters and outfitters, privatize our schools, encourage nuclear energy (to which voters said no) and a “figure your own way out of the pandemic,” mentality. (You know, personal responsibility.)

The cat is now out of the bag—all this Republican Legislature can deliver is a “pig in a poke!”

David Severson, Missoula

