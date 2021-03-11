 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pig in a poke?
0 comments

Pig in a poke?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Pig in a poke?

Did Montana get a “pig in a poke,” with our current Legislature? This very old saying describes a scam where a farmer would hide a cat in a bag (the poke) to sell as a piglet to an unsuspecting buyer. When such a scam was discovered, the buyer was stuck with a cat, not the more valuable pig, hence another term—letting the cat out of the bag!

The Republican promise was to bring jobs and an improved economy — a reasonable proposition. But so far, all Montana has gotten is top down government interference in people’s lives with social engineering schemes that set us back 100 years.

Now, in the second half of the session, I see no jobs plan. Will extremist legislators be trying to do the biding of the Governor? — with tax cuts for the rich, sell and lock up our public lands to rich “dude” out-of staters and outfitters, privatize our schools, encourage nuclear energy (to which voters said no) and a “figure your own way out of the pandemic,” mentality. (You know, personal responsibility.)

The cat is now out of the bag—all this Republican Legislature can deliver is a “pig in a poke!”

David Severson, Missoula

0 comments
4
2
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News