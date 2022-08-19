Paying the price for ignorance

In the past few weeks, we have been hearing about extreme weather events in different parts of the United States. Droughts, flash floods, and forest fires are happening simultaneously. Montana is not spared. We experienced a rare flash flood in Yellowstone recently which brought the Gardiner business community to its knees. Currently, forest fires are raging all over Montana. A drought is on the horizon as recently reported in the Montana Standard. The cost of dealing with weather disasters will be in the billions of dollars at the expense of taxpayers. Thunderstorms wiped out parts of the Folk Festival in Butte and Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman. The cost of the disappointment cannot be evaluated.

All these extreme weather events were expected and predicted by scientists many decades ago and caused by the warming of earth due to the unregulated emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane. Unfortunately, the consequences of global warming are overlooked and ignored by the majority of legislators to date.

It is not too late to follow the footsteps of our neighbor, Canada, which has a carbon fee and dividend policy. Imposing a fee on carbon emissions at the source (well, mine, and port) is one way to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The dividends could be returned to American households. This will help all of us transition to low/no carbon forms of energy, goods and services.

Now is the time for our legislators to ditch the skepticism on global warming and unite to protect Montana - our natural resources and our people. Please ask our elected officials and those running for office to support carbon pricing legislation and help to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and stabilize the climate - for Montana and the rest of the world. See citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/ for more information.

Chanaka De Alwis, scientist and volunteer with MT Citizens Climate Lobby, Butte