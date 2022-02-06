Pay disabled veterans fairly

(I sent this note via email to Congress.)

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They've been asking various Congresses and Administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago!

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00, among the highest in the world.

They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a "loss of quality of life" payment which is now the norm in litigating personal injury cases throughout the nation.

They are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites who use campaign donations to Congressmen in order to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate. In fact their rate of taxation is so low that enough revenue cannot be collected by the IRS to compensate disabled veterans fairly.

So…

We can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation. The Investor Class must finally step up and do their civic duty.

This is now a national security problem.

Once our youth fully understand that if they enlist in the armed forces and get seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty then this realization will cause the armed forces to collapse. We have no right to expect our youth to make a lifetime sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade a fair level of taxation. And keeping taxes low for the already-too-wealthy is what this travesty is all about.

Act now. Pass legislation this year to compensate our disabled veterans fairly.

Andrea Jussila, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0