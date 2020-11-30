 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patriotism and selflessness
0 comments

Patriotism and selflessness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Patriotism and selflessness

I’m an Army veteran who, as my dad and father-in-law who fought in WWII found out, relied totally on our fellow soldiers to have our backs and ours, theirs.

Patriotism. Selflessness.

As kids, we saved dimes for war bonds. We had no car and walked everywhere or rode our bikes. My grandparents owned a mom and pop grocery store in Helena and had to ration meat, milk, sugar and much more. Sacrifice for the common good. All Americans — no complaints! We knew our enemy and knew that together we would prevail.

Patriotism.

Flash forward — America has a common enemy. We know what it is and how to defeat it. We don’t have to ration food, cars, gasoline or shoes. Our sacrifice is very small and very easy. It will save tens of thousands of lives in the months to come. Simply wear a mask over your nose and mouth.

Patriotism! Selflessness! The Golden Rule! Americans at our best! Let’s take care of each other, protect our neighbors. Please. Thank you.

Sam Samson, Boulder

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News