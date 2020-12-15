Patriotic remote session
We should all fear that our Republican lawmakers are insisting on holding the upcoming legislative session in person, with many (perhaps most) Republicans resisting wearing masks. I fear for Montana citizens who will have to come to Helena to have their voices heard in this session. I fear for the safety of Montana legislators, their staff and their families who are at risk by the actions of Republican lawmakers who are in the majority.
Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, Lewis and Clark County Health Department, and the City of Helena have all asked for a virtual legislative session, but Republicans have refused.
It is patriotic to hold this session remotely. It is patriotic to lead to save lives. By their action, Republicans tell every Montanan that they want more Montana small businesses to fail, our schools to remain closed, and our neighbors to be food and housing insecure.
I urge legislators to be science- and fact-believing patriots and save Montanans' lives by voting to hold a virtual legislative session.
Karen Wickersham, Missoula
