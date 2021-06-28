Pastoral, not political

The recent editorial by John Ray seriously misrepresents Church teaching, and the Bishops’ motives, regarding abortion and Holy Communion.

The harsh reality is that abortion kills a human being; it is a basic fact of biological and medical science. The Church teaches that abortion is a grave sin because the human being that is killed, a baby in the womb, is totally helpless and innocent.

Because of abortion’s grave nature, the Church has consistently taught that political leaders who seek to protect or expand access to abortion are not in communion with the Church and risk their salvation. Bishops have been entrusted to care for souls; their duty is to teach the faith and sanctify their flock. I would suggest that the Bishops’ motives are not political but pastoral.

Withholding Communion is an acknowledgment that an individual, in a public fashion, has placed themselves outside of communion with the church. It is not an act of coercion, but an invitation to reconciliation, for the Church also teaches that God’s love and mercy is greater than any sin.