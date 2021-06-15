Party of Trump

PoliticusUSA stated that ... ”During World War II . . . Americans fought in a mighty bloody war to crush fascism as a means of preserving democracy.” Trump was our fascist commander-in-chief in the White House. "America as a representative democracy (was and) is still being savaged by Trump and his far-right, authoritarian, and ultranationalist loyalists dreaming of Trump’s uncontested dictatorial power and violent suppression of the opposition — precisely what the nation has witnessed” in living color — think of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

I watch horrified at how the Party of Trump continues to take away our freedoms day by day. Trump salted our institutions before he left office. Like his installation of Louis DeJoy in the US Post Office, there are yet-to-be-known members of the Justice Department, and who knows how many other departments are infiltrated with Trump supporters.

Trump’s fascist followers have fanned out to all 50 states. Is it really surprising that Gianforte is behaving exactly as he did in Congress? He was a sycophant of Trump’s then and he seeks to continue the same fascist policies now.