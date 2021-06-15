Party of Trump
PoliticusUSA stated that ... ”During World War II . . . Americans fought in a mighty bloody war to crush fascism as a means of preserving democracy.” Trump was our fascist commander-in-chief in the White House. "America as a representative democracy (was and) is still being savaged by Trump and his far-right, authoritarian, and ultranationalist loyalists dreaming of Trump’s uncontested dictatorial power and violent suppression of the opposition — precisely what the nation has witnessed” in living color — think of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
I watch horrified at how the Party of Trump continues to take away our freedoms day by day. Trump salted our institutions before he left office. Like his installation of Louis DeJoy in the US Post Office, there are yet-to-be-known members of the Justice Department, and who knows how many other departments are infiltrated with Trump supporters.
Trump’s fascist followers have fanned out to all 50 states. Is it really surprising that Gianforte is behaving exactly as he did in Congress? He was a sycophant of Trump’s then and he seeks to continue the same fascist policies now.
Gianforte signed a bill lowering clean water standards and put into law total devastation of public health policies. It is almost as disgusting as if he deliberately released anthrax to all Montana’s citizens. Could we be facing another Flint, Michigan with contaminated water coursing into every home and helpless public health officials who can only suggest don’t use the water while people are getting sick or dying?
I also think that SB 140 allowing the Governor of Montana (regardless of which party) to appoint Judges is disgusting. There should be a commission of non-partisan members to vet and recommend nominees for these positions. We could have a court stacked with political appointees and cronies resulting in a lopsided judicial system with little or no uniformity of judgment.
God help us.
Mary Wolstein, Butte