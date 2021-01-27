Party of negative

I dislike for the Republican Party because it is the party of the negative.

To them, there are only two things they favor: more guns and more control over women's bodies. Otherwise, negative leads the party. Climate and ecological concerns? Nope: kill more, trap more, frack and dig more, take what you can rape and get the hell out.

Education? No, keep 'em dumb.

Women's rights? Oh hell, no! One FEMALE legislator out of Bozeman is lobbying for rapists' parental rights! Children? No, not interested; once they're born, throw them to the streets because their parents are deadbeats and don't work hard enough.

Union rights? The only right they believe in for the working person is the right to starve which Montanans have, for years, voted against; but they are bound this time to install it.

Old people? Maybe they'll die of COVID. Voting rights? No, let's make it even more difficult for people to vote, to get to a polling places, and then blame them for being lazy when they don't register until Election Day. Birth control access? No, sir, Not paying for some lazy woman's birth control pills and get rid of Planned Parenthood for sure.