Partnership continues

What started as a plea to escape the hot and humid Missouri summer has turned into a 20+ year partnership for the AmeriCorps St. Louis Emergency Response Team (ACSTL).

This year marks our 21th year of service with the U.S. Forest Service on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, a partnership that has prevailed through many seasons and continues to thrive in achieving impactful results.

AmeriCorps St. Louis engages young National Service Volunteer Members in various service opportunities, locations, and experiences during their 11-month term, and their time in Southwest Montana on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is consistently a highlight of their year.

The partnerships we have developed over the past 20 years with U.S. Forest Service personnel allow us to consistently give our Members high quality training and experiences. In past years, USFS personnel have provided our Members with S-212 Wildland Chainsaw Training; this certification and training is paramount to the success of our service year as it expands the knowledge and capability of our Members and in turn increases the capacity of the Forest to perform stewardship projects and achieve public land management goals.