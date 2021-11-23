Partners Hope Foundation

As November gives way to December, we gather to give thanks for the warmth of hearths, of family and friends, and the spirit within. The long winter of the north is upon us, and we prepare to celebrate darkness with festivals of light. These are ancient rituals as old as humanity and rooted deep in every culture.

Birth and rebirth are easy to celebrate, but what about the inevitable arrival of death? Our medical institutions and health care systems have been geared toward curing and preventing what ails us, but not toward accepting and helping when there is no cure. To offer hope and compassion when it is most needed is a hard practice to learn, and those who suffer and those who care for the suffering are often befuddled, frightened, not knowing what to do or how to feel. But we in Western Montana are lucky because help is on the way.

Partners Hope Foundation, a nonprofit made up of dedicated community members and health care professionals, is working in collaboration with Partners In Home Care to create Western Montana’s only center for end-of-life care. With a generous gift of five acres of land on Union Pacific Street near North Reserve in Missoula, they are planning to build a center that will provide state-of-the-art whole-person hospice care, education for schools and community groups, and support services for families and caregivers.

This means a lot to me. I am a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in her eighties who lost her first husband when he was forty-one and her second partner last winter in the midst of Covid. I know about loss and caretaking and the need for loving help. And so do you! For the good of every individual in Western Montana, and for our whole community, please join me in supporting this great project. Learn more by checking out partnershopefoundation.org and help it become the best Christmas gift, ever.

Annick Smith, Bonner

