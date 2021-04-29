Part of the solution
I was disheartened this week to hear more calls for reductions in meat consumption to combat climate change. I believe this approach is misguided. As a rancher, I see every day the effects of climate change and recognize that the health of our environment is one of the most important issues we face. I have learned for agriculture to be sustainable we must always put back more than we take from the land. While there is no single right answer, we work hard every day to learn and improve so we can continue raising food, preserve open space and protect our world.
A large percentage of agricultural acres are non-tillable, meaning they can’t be used to plant crops. In lieu of planting crops, they are typically utilized in their native form which mostly means grass grows there. In reality ranchers are just grass farmers and cattle are the best way to harvest the grass and convert it into a nutrient-dense, sustainable food source.
I believe that decisions about our diet are some of the most important and personal we make. As a beef producer, I would never want to try to influence someone’s diet but would rather want consumers to have all the information. Regardless of what we choose to put on our plates, at the production level most agricultural systems are integrated; cattle provide a natural source of fertilizer for crops, cattle can upcycle food waste that would otherwise go to a landfill, cattle eat crops that humans can’t that allow farmers to use crop rotations that improve soil health.
Several studies concur that livestock production represents about 3% of gross greenhouse gas emissions however none of these studies take into account the positive effects that livestock can have on soil health and carbon sequestration. My son will live in a world with a population over 10 billion and we must continue looking for innovative ways to sustainably raise sustenance. We must not take viable, sustainable options off our plates. Agriculture, including livestock, is and must be part of the solution to the challenges that we face.
J.M. Peck, Melrose