Part of the solution

I was disheartened this week to hear more calls for reductions in meat consumption to combat climate change. I believe this approach is misguided. As a rancher, I see every day the effects of climate change and recognize that the health of our environment is one of the most important issues we face. I have learned for agriculture to be sustainable we must always put back more than we take from the land. While there is no single right answer, we work hard every day to learn and improve so we can continue raising food, preserve open space and protect our world.

A large percentage of agricultural acres are non-tillable, meaning they can’t be used to plant crops. In lieu of planting crops, they are typically utilized in their native form which mostly means grass grows there. In reality ranchers are just grass farmers and cattle are the best way to harvest the grass and convert it into a nutrient-dense, sustainable food source.