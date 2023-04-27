Parole should not be an option

According to Mike Smith of the Montana Standard, on March 3, a Butte man was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape. In my opinion, they did sentence Dillon Patrick Pierce to the correct amount of years, but the thing I do not agree with is the fact that he could have the option of parole.

We as a community get so many cases for rape against women as well as some around men. Not only that but the fact that he’s using being intoxicated is an unempathetic excuse. According to alcohol.org, roughly around 69% of sexual assaults happen while being under the influence. The way that he is attempting to gaslight people into believing that he had no idea what he was doing steers most people the wrong way. It's said that intoxicated people know what they are doing but the alcohol that was consumed makes them care less about the consequences.

That and him claiming that he isn’t a monster, yet he did what every woman and some men are terrified of. Not only that but the way that he said in his testimony that he “sympathized" for the victim is completely and utterly dumbfounding. He claimed to be very caring toward people, which could be true but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he unfortunately knew what he was doing. Is he truly sorry or is it all a front for serving jail time?

Syliese Gustavsen,

Butte