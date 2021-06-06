Override veto

Montana is currently experiencing a housing crisis. Since 2002, the price of homes has been rising significantly faster than median household income, causing many Montanans to be priced out of the housing market and struggle financially. When housing is unaffordable, entire communities are affected, but the most vulnerable face the greatest difficulties. The lack of affordable homes is not only hurting residents, but also hindering Montana’s post-pandemic economic recovery. The economy depends on a strong workforce, and the workforce depends on homes they can afford.

Montana lawmakers still have the chance to address this crisis by overriding Governor Gianforte’s veto of HB 397, a state-level low-income housing tax credit that involves the private sector and is projected to double the number of homes and apartments constructed over five years. It expands the federal Low-Income Housing program, created by the Reagan Administration. It would build 1,000 more apartments and create $220 million in construction, 2,900 new jobs, and $117 million in construction wages. This bill passed with large margins in the legislature this spring.