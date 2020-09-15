× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor gems

Talking about “gems” of the outdoors we think trees, trails, prairies, mountains and waters. We might think birds, bears, deer or antelope. Those are gems but not what I mean.

The gems I’m referring to protect what they visit, making it better beyond their enjoyment. These gems are clubs and groups that promote protecting what is Montana. Their contributions are enormous, yet others don’t realize them. That life jacket loaning station was placed and maintained by clubs. There is concrete poured and paid for by clubs. Clubs help with unexpected needs of specialists. Fishing rods your child received at kids’ fishing days are supplied by clubs around the state. Your campsite table may be club-made. Shooting club programs provide training and guns for learning. Volunteers help with yearly bird counts. Camps teach youth to respect species and lands. You might even go to a spot to recreate and use the latrine a club made.