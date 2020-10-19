Outdoor funding

This November, voters will have an opportunity to secure an unprecedented amount of new money for Montana’s outdoors by voting yes and yes on ballot initiatives 118 and 190.

Following in the footsteps of Alaska, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maine, and Vermont, Montana’s CI-118 and I-190 ballot initiatives will, if passed, legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21. Not only do these initiatives legalize and regulate marijuana, but they will raise an estimated $52 million a year in new revenue for veterans’ services, healthcare treatment and for wildlife conservation and recreation. Almost half of the new revenue will fund wildlife habitat and access programs, state parks, trails, recreation facilities and nongame wildlife programs.

With this new funding we can unlock 3 million acres of inaccessible public land for hunting, fishing and recreating and help conserve Montana farms and ranches. This money will open up new areas for public access and fund long-term wildlife conservation and provide badly needed funding for our 55 state parks who have an annual operating budget of only $7.5 million and are critically underfunded.