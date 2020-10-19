Outdoor funding
This November, voters will have an opportunity to secure an unprecedented amount of new money for Montana’s outdoors by voting yes and yes on ballot initiatives 118 and 190.
Following in the footsteps of Alaska, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maine, and Vermont, Montana’s CI-118 and I-190 ballot initiatives will, if passed, legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21. Not only do these initiatives legalize and regulate marijuana, but they will raise an estimated $52 million a year in new revenue for veterans’ services, healthcare treatment and for wildlife conservation and recreation. Almost half of the new revenue will fund wildlife habitat and access programs, state parks, trails, recreation facilities and nongame wildlife programs.
With this new funding we can unlock 3 million acres of inaccessible public land for hunting, fishing and recreating and help conserve Montana farms and ranches. This money will open up new areas for public access and fund long-term wildlife conservation and provide badly needed funding for our 55 state parks who have an annual operating budget of only $7.5 million and are critically underfunded.
Our outdoor spaces are filling up with people looking for the escape and enjoyment only mother nature can provide. I know from experience that it is frustrating to try to go hiking and see poorly maintained trailheads or campsites that are full in the summer. In order to continue to offer Montanans and the millions of guests who come to our state an experience worth coming back for, we need to invest in our wildlife and public lands. A vote for 118 and 190 is a vote to maintain and create trails, protect land for wildlife, and fund our state parks. Hunting, fishing, and recreating is our way of life here in Montana, and we should vote like it.
Kathy Hadley, Deer Lodge
