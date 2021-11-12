Our end of the bargain

Today we remember and honor our veterans and their efforts to preserve and protect our country. They gave of their time and their talents. They risked their physical and mental health. They also gave up some of their freedom and individual rights. This was all to serve us and to serve a greater good.

Their selfless actions should inspire us to do our part for our community, our country, and our world. Unfortunately, I don’t think we are holding up our end of the bargain. Our response to the COVID-9 pandemic is a recent example.

I expected we would have done better. We would have come together as a nation when it was most needed. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was a reminder of what we are capable of. It really was not that hard. Wear a mask, keep a little distance, sacrifice a few nights out, and look out for one another. Sure, that involved giving up some freedom and individual rights, but it would be temporary. What did we do? Panic-buy toilet paper and whine about being inconvenienced. Thankfully, there were a good number of us who did come together. Our healthcare workers and public health officials did their best to pull us though. Our military service members again answered the call to help where needed most.

Now that we have been blessed with a vaccine, we have a second chance. However, it seems we are blowing it. Again, it is not that hard. A shot in the arm. There may be some risk to your personal health, but nothing compared to the risks our veterans have taken. It pales in comparison. I see it as a simple step and a small risk we can take to serve and protect our country. It will get us through this pandemic and on with doing bigger and better things together.

Thank you to all our veterans. I am especially thankful to my dad, a U.S. Navy veteran, who would be 71 today.

Eric Ryan, Spokane (from Butte)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0