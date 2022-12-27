Our Congressmen ignored Montana

With Congress approving the 2023 national budget we can see some of what our representative (and senators) did for Montana. Included in the budget is about $15 billion for requested projects that fund such things as transportation infrastructure, support for first responders, universities, Indian affairs, military affairs, and agriculture. There are over 4,300 approved projects on the Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending lists that cover 20+ topics from agriculture to veterans’ affairs (see https://appropriations.house.gov/transparency).

Montana is represented in exactly none of the projects. Our representative, Matt Rosendale, did not successfully request funding for projects in our state. Apparently neither senator convinced him to initiate a request. Although Senator Jon Tester alone had voted for and gotten a few projects approved through the Infrastructure and American Rescue Plan acts, it seems that all representatives dropped the ball on seeking funding for specific projects in our state.

I realize that some, including Rosendale, may disagree with this funding source, known as “earmarks.” However, by having our lone representative ignore the grant availability for Montana, he increased the funding for other states and did nothing to fund good and necessary projects in Montana.

Larry and Debbie Smith

Butte