Opposing HB112

I wish to urge our legislators to vote no on HB112 which would require athletic teams to be designated based on biological sex. As the appointed Associated Students of Montana State University lobbyist, it is my duty to explain why this bill is neither wanted nor needed at MSU.

This session, legislators have emphasized the importance of limited government and individual liberty. HB112 is an example of government unnecessarily involving itself in the lives of individuals and deviating from those values.

The ASMSU discrimination statement ensures no one regardless of any status — including sex, gender identity, and genetic information — is excluded from ASMSU programs, activities, and services. This policy overwhelmingly passed a vote by the student body, indicating that MSU students want campus to be a safe and inclusive space. The Bozeman Nondiscrimination Ordinance also protects LGBTQ+ folks in public spaces. In Bozeman and at MSU, we strive to be inclusive and accepting of our LGBTQ+ community members.