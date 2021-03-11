Oppose plastics bill

Plastic has been found everywhere scientists have looked including the deepest part of the ocean, remote mountains, and in Montana streams and lakes. HB 407, scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs committee on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m., prohibits any local unit of government from regulating “auxiliary containers” designed for transporting, consuming, or protecting food or beverages which includes single use plastics like Styrofoam, plastic cups, straws and bags.

Our Montana Constitution (Article lX) declares “the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.” The after uses or disposal for “auxiliary containers” such as down-cycling into new materials that will later be waste, landfill, incineration, or slow degradation into smaller and smaller toxic bits in the environment for hundreds of years all have harmful consequences. This bill prohibits citizens in their own communities, through their local unit of government, from upholding their duty to safeguard the environment for the health of the community.