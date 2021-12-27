Opinion: Working on behalf of wildlife makes sense for poacher

Working for wildlife makes sense

The comments from the Montana Sheep Foundation and area sportsman groups regarding the recent poaching of a bighorn ram in the Highlands were quite illuminating. No doubt, the poacher from Deer Lodge got off easy. Taken at his word, despite a roughly 500 lbs. difference, he couldn’t identify the animal he was hunting and at a minimum broke the first rule of hunting safety by pulling the trigger on a target without certainty.

Two years license suspension and a $5,000 fine aren’t going to correct those shortcomings. Even if it was an honest mistake, such a light sentence certainly won’t correct the cowardice he displayed by simply leaving the ram to rot and not having the backbone to call it in.

That’s where the offer the Sheep Foundation put out, giving him an opportunity to volunteer his time to atone for his crime, made so much sense. Before the clock even starts on the license suspension a poacher should have to spend time working on behalf of the wildlife they wronged commensurate with the crime they committed. A change in sentencing guidelines like that would likely take the Montana Legislature’s involvement but adding service restitution to the frontend of all poaching sentences would do a lot more for wildlife than just hoping for the best after two years in timeout.

Showing up to work side-by-side and eye-to-eye with the Sheep Foundation would take the sort of spine and accountability and that were sorely lacking that day in the Highlands and the Foundation’s dignified and thoughtful response might just be a blueprint for better policy. If nothing else, two years from now when he’s got his license back, anyone within rifle range of him would be better off if some of that time was spent with folks like the Sheep Foundation that could teach him the differences between a sheep and an elk.

Bob Brock, Butte

