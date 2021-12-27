Opinion: Judging high school speech and debate is rewarding experience

Judges needed for Butte speech tourney

The Richest Hill on Earth Speech and Debate tournament will be held at Butte High School on January 14-15.

Each year we send out hundreds of letters and emails requesting community members to volunteer to judge rounds of speech, interp, and debate rounds. Each year the response seems to be underwhelming. It may be people do not feel they know enough about the activity to judge for us. We always hold a training session for new judges to train them before the tournament. This year we are holding the session on Wednesday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Butte High School auditorium. Each event is easy and fun to judge. Plus, the competitors and coaches from all schools are available to answer questions.

In some time slots, we have half of the people we need to successfully hold a tournament. On January 14, there should be about six hundred students from each AA school in Montana. We need community members to judge at our tournament or else these six hundred students and coaches do not get the opportunity to do what they love to do: speak, interpret, and debate.

Watching these speakers present will impress you. You will see the very best all competitors have to offer. When judging, you will see the tremendous skills of interpreters, speakers, and debaters. Only the best will compete at this meet. I have been involved with speech and debate programs since 1990 and I love it. Please help us so you can love it too. Please contact Roger McCullough soon at 533-2173 or email bulldogs4n6@gmail.com to request a link to sign up online. You can also access the forms at www.bsd1.org by clicking on departments then click activities then click speech and debate judge forms so you can choose your rounds and events. You can email me at bulldogs4n6@gmail.com with your preferences. Please donate some of your time to assist us in running a great tournament. Without you, we are at a standstill.

Roger McCullough, head coach, Butte

