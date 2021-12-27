Opinion: Daines like Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Daines like Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Senator Daines sounds like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas while he plays partisan politics. When Senator Joe Manchin announced that he would not support the Build Back America Bill (a social and infrastructure bill for America), earlier passed by the House, Senator Daines said live on our local news the night of December 20, 2021 “Christmas has come early for Montanans”. Daines made no mention of trying to work with the other side to save the bill, but gleefully crowed that the bill likely will not pass without Manchin’s vote.

Senator Tester, on the other hand, said he would continue to work with the opposing party to salvage the bill and help Montana families that would benefit from the bill.

Keep in mind this bill provides millions of dollars to repair our roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, which translates to jobs for Montanans. It also, as reported in our December 20 paper, extends more generous child tax credits and child care aid for Montana families, free preschool for all Montana children, limits prescription drug price increases, creates hearing benefits for Montanans on Medicare, and provides other aid for Montana’s elderly and helps Montanans looking for affordable housing and job training. Most importantly, the paper’s article emphasized that “NEARLY ALL OF IT WOULD BE PAID FOR WITH HIGHER TAXES ON THE WEALTHY AND LARGE CORPORATIONS.”

It has been repeatedly reported that “the wealthy “means those individuals that make $400,000/year or more in “taxable income”. That is not gross income or adjusted gross income. That means $400,000 after all deductions and tax credits are subtracted. Even if you have a job that pays you $400,000 dollars /year(and not many Montanans do), your taxable income would be much less than that and you would not see a tax increase from this bill that would provide tremendous help to many, many Americans and Montanans.

Perhaps Grinch, or should I say Senator Daines, should have said Christmas came early to those Montanans making $400,000 taxable income /year and all large corporations, not all Montanans wanting jobs rebuilding our infrastructure, those earning less than $400,000 taxable income/year, nor those Montana families with children attending public school nor those on Social Security and Medicare.

Have a Merry Christmas Senator Daines voting against the bill and celebrating with the wealthy and large corporations.

Rick Anderson, Butte

