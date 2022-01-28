Operation Wolf

There used to be an arcade game at Silver Bow Pizza called “Operation Wolf.” You would pump in your token, shoulder the electronic Uzi and get flown by Huey into hostile territory to shoot up bad guys. Little did us early 90s Butte kids know that we actually were getting trained for future Montana wolf hunts.

Without proper public comment, FWP has adopted new wolf regulations that allow for baiting and night hunting, night vision, and infrared, only on private land. The regulations also dropped the previous language banning aerial hunting.

I have no issue with wolf hunting. Montana has plenty of wolves and hunting is good management. I have issues with baiting, helicopter hunting, and night vision, especially with grizzly hunts on the horizon. My biggest problem, however, is that for the first time Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has codified drastically different rules for hunting the same public wildlife based on whether it’s on public or private land.

Public land hunters in Montana are already getting squeezed by access pressure and the tacit privatization of wildlife and folks that blame wolves for their empty freezers might even applaud this decision. Before they do, however, they should stop and consider where Montana’s cunning apex predator is going to start concentrating once it figures out it doesn’t get shot after dark on public lands. Meanwhile as wolves push more game onto the private land they vacated, it’s not hard to envision the outfitter influenced FWP publishing similar big game regs where frequently guided, private land hunters can set up over salt licks and shoot elk an hour after sunset while everyone else up the public gulch are headed home.

That sort of “hunting” might be fun for the weekend-warrior boardroom types that pay top dollar to get some blood under their belts before retiring to their rustic chic lodge for drinks and saunas, but at the rate this administration is handing out advantages to guided and private land hunters, it’s a good thing for us average meat hunters that Silver Bow is still serving up good pizza at a fair price.

Bob Brock, Butte

