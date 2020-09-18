× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opening underpass good

I author this letter for the purpose of thanking Chief Executive Dave Palmer, the public works department and metro sewer for the re-opening of the Harrison Avenue Pedestrian Underpass to walkers, joggers and bicyclists in order to further access the Blacktail Creek Trail. When the underpass was constructed a number of years ago, in the immediate vicinity of the 15-90 Interstate Interchange, it was designed to serve as a connector on the Blacktail Creek Trail to facilitate the safe and expeditious movement of foot and bicycle traffic avoiding the crossing of Harrison Avenue.

Unfortunately, for an extended period of time, the underpass was inaccessible due to flooding as a result of seepage from Blacktail Creek. With the underpass now accessible, walkers and bikers can once again get from one side of Harrison Avenue to the other to continue their trip on the trail avoiding the high volume of vehicular traffic at this busy juncture.

Over the years, the trail has been a popular venue for the elderly and young alike as an outdoor activity. This year, possibly due to COVID 19, the trail has seen more usage than normal as people are avoiding large crowds and practicing physical distancing to minimize virus exposure.