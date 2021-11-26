Open your eyes, Republicans

Let’s not beat around the bush. I am tired of ignoring the obvious. Donald Trump wants to run this country whether he has the votes or not.

Donald Trump refused to recognize that he lost the election to Joe Biden. He tried to get the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” enough votes for him to win Georgia. He tried to get Mike Pence to certify that he won even when the official vote tallies showed he did not win. He encouraged his supporters to go to Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, and storm the Capitol.

It is amazing how close he came to succeeding. Were it not for some patriotic Republicans, like the two mentioned above, who told him “no” he probably would have succeeded.

Does anyone really believe if he were re-elected in 2024, he would not do the same thing again? This time, he would have 4 years to put everything in order so he will not fail a second time.

A vote for Trump in 2024 is a vote to junk the U.S. Constitution and make Donald Trump a dictator. There is nothing more un-American than that.

And a vote in 2022 for candidates who support Trump is a vote for dictatorship.

When will the Republicans who support Trump open their eyes and become patriotic Americans again?

Thomas E. Towe, Billings

