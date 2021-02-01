Only in Dillon

A Dillon business man who is accused of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct when breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was arrested and charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly behavior. He will have his day in federal court.

This writer witnessed a Trump Train with pickups and clever flags blowing in the wind. There were “Trump 2020” flags alongside the American flag and another flag that caught my attention: a large flag saying FORNICATE BIDEN in large, bold letters. Of course, the street vernacular was used for “fornicate.” I, like any Jesus-loving evangelical, was totally shocked! I went home and made a protest poster that read, “FORNICATE TRUMP” for all to go crazy for. It wasn’t long before the local police showed up and rightfully ordered me off the streets. Then the police went across the street and ordered Dillon’s most famous Trump supporter to remove his “FORNICATE BIDEN” flag from public view.