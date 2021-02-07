Old West is back

The Old West of the 1800s is now the New West. Everyone can carry a gun almost anywhere. Will we soon have gunfights in the streets like High Noon? I guess the next thing for me to do is to get a .38 and a holster so that I will be properly dressed.

I remember how well carrying a gun to Montana Tech went. One young man is buried, the other is still in prison 20 or so years later, and the girl ended up with neither young man. Three lives were destroyed. Way to go legislators.

We are heading toward outlawing abortions forcing women into back alleys and into the hands of butchers.

Next we are going to carry out more executions. Even if they were wrongfully convicted, kill 'em. Once they're dead, who cares? The only thing the Montana State Legislature forgot to do is to reinstate death by hanging. Is this really the way to attract more businesses to Montana? Perhaps a School of Mortuary Science or a casket making business.

I thought that Montana was more civilized. How sad.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

