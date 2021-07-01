Obstructing GOP

Let's hope that the enthusiasm on the part of the Billings Gazette editorial board with regard to the bipartisan infrastructure deal is not misplaced.

Even though the negotiated deal is woefully inadequate to address this country's infrastructure needs, it is at least a fairly small step in the right direction. But let's not get too optimistic. Remember, Republicans and Democrats constructed an agreement for a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capital, but Republicans in the U.S. Senate prevented that deal from even reaching the Senate floor for a vote. And that reluctance came after Democrats gave Republicans just about everything they asked for in the negotiations.

Republicans keep complaining about a lack of bipartisanship, but in reality, it is the GOP that is standing in the way resurrecting a system where both parties have a voice. Hopefully the bipartisan agreement on the infrastructure package will not prove to be a bridge too far for Republicans. But remember, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly pledged to block virtually every proposal from Democrats and the Biden administration. And so far, McConnell has delivered on his promise.

Rick Crone, Anaconda

