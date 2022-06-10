Oblivious or incompetent

I can’t quite figure out if the politicians who govern the USA, and those who govern other NATO nations, are oblivious to the obvious or are totally incompetent! Many democratic nations, including the USA, have made certain decisions that have forced them to rely on supplies controlled by adversarial nations! The biggest suppliers of such goods are China and Russia. The USA relies on China for many medicines, 90% of the ibuprofen, and 70% of the acetaminophen used in the USA is imported from China! Also 80% of the active ingredients in all America’s medicines come from abroad, mainly China. Taiwan Semiconductors manufactures 92% of the world’s most sophisticated computer chips used in cell phones, cars, etc. Note that China is threatening to invade and take over Taiwan! Only a very small percentage of the world’s chips are made in the USA. Many politicians are desperate to “go green,” and to convert to renewable energy sources. However, the manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicle engines, the generators in wind turbines, solar batteries, etc. require the use of rare earth metals. But where are these heavy metals found? Of the currently known reserves, China and Russia account for just under 50%. The USA has only 1.3% of the reserves! If the USA is capable of going green, it will only be because adversarial countries are more than willing to supply the materials to get us there! They will be happy to do that for us, because, then our entire energy grid will be at their mercy. China and Russia will have a large control of our renewable energy grid through their control of rare earth metals, which we will need to maintain and expand the windmills and solar panels! European countries are already in the position of allowing their energy supply to be controlled by Russia! The EU receives around 40% of its gas, 46% of its coal, and 30% of its oil from Russia! Germany is heavily reliant on Russian energy, particularly the natural gas that's shipped directly from Russia through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The same pipeline sanctioned by the current administration. Because of the approval of this pipeline, 35% of Germany's gas imports come from Russia. Not only that, in 2021, some 34% of Germany's crude was also imported from Russia! How did politicians let all of this happen? No wonder the approval rating of Congress is only 18%!