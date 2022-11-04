Obligated to country to vote a straight Democrat ticket

Obligated to vote a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede if they lose their election, and; 2) Recognize that Global Warming is real and must be addressed urgently.

It is hard to rank these two interdependent issues in order of importance, because if we lose our democracy to election deniers who ignore "We, the People," we lose our ability to influence governmental actions. And, if we lose the battle to curb Global Warming because of governmental inaction, little else will matter and the world will ultimately be ruled by chaos.

Writing as a former life-long Republican, I am sad (and angry) to say that the majority of Republican candidates, as well as many sitting Republican politicians today, do not give these issues the credibility and priority they deserve.

So here is my take. Until Republican politicians decide to give these two major issues the credibility and attention they deserve, I have an obligation to my country to vote a straight Democrat ticket.

Bob Balhiser,

Helena