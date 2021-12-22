Nurse is selfish

I have been a nurse for 34 years and a Montana Nurses Association member, actively caring for patients. I was appalled by the opinion of Corinne Hammond in her op ed piece..

Part of the care of the patient is protecting them and yourself from infectious agents (i.e. vaccination, wearing masks, distancing, sterile technique, et cetera). As I read her opinion I was struck by her selfishness. It was all about her liberty and freedom, not the health of the patient and public. Even though the science associated with vaccine effectiveness and safety is rock solid.