Now is time to act

During the 4th of July weekend, I watched the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Bands on TV. I heard people singing national anthems and my heart swelled with pride and patriotism. I watched fireworks and parades. My employment required me to proudly take an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the US. I want to honor this oath my entire life. I love my country so much.

Do my fellow Americans share a similar sense of duty and honor? Were most people truly horrified and offended by the insurrection of January 6th? Does the Republican Party even give a damn about democracy?

When I studied WW II, I wondered how Hitler could take over an entire country with little or no blood shed at first. Germany fell to Hitler not because he was so strong. It fell because democracy had become too weak. The lunacy of the Third Reich took over and the result was 6 million Jews executed and a totally decimated country with starving citizens.

How can we protect our democracy when many people are unable to make critical life decisions like saving democracy? Can they filter out disinformation, misinformation or lies on TV or the internet?