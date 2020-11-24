Not worth the risk

I send a personal plea to you to do everything you can to keep your circle as small as reasonably possible this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

We all know that Covid symptoms can range from the asymptotic, to very mild, all the way to death. Thankfully, most seem to get relatively mild cases. But the “Russian Roulette” gamble is hardly worth the risk.

Perhaps you and your circle can do things to celebrate this year.

You can make plates and careful driver them to neighbors and loved ones.

You can eat PB&J and donate the cost to a local charity.

You can use an internet video platform to visit with family and loved ones.

Covid 19 is not something only “certain people” carry. Anyone can have it. And like any Trojan Horse, it can come inside of the most beloved friend or family member. A grandchild, a neighbor, a dear friend.

Hopefully the end of the pandemic is near and after delivery and multiple doses we can start returning the normal.