Not worth the risk
I send a personal plea to you to do everything you can to keep your circle as small as reasonably possible this Thanksgiving and holiday season.
We all know that Covid symptoms can range from the asymptotic, to very mild, all the way to death. Thankfully, most seem to get relatively mild cases. But the “Russian Roulette” gamble is hardly worth the risk.
Perhaps you and your circle can do things to celebrate this year.
You can make plates and careful driver them to neighbors and loved ones.
You can eat PB&J and donate the cost to a local charity.
You can use an internet video platform to visit with family and loved ones.
Covid 19 is not something only “certain people” carry. Anyone can have it. And like any Trojan Horse, it can come inside of the most beloved friend or family member. A grandchild, a neighbor, a dear friend.
Hopefully the end of the pandemic is near and after delivery and multiple doses we can start returning the normal.
For now, avoid the conspiracy, and quit fighting selfishly for personal freedom. Take a break from gatherings. Dine at home. The sacrifice is great and the risk seems justifiable in your planning. But you just don’t know.
It’s going to be a quiet Thanksgiving and a Blue Christmas, but with any luck, by this time next year this will be a bad memory.
Please be patriotic and do your part. It’s not about politics. It’s about common sense. Be Thankful you have relatives to protect this holiday and protect them.
Josh M Peck
Past State Rep. HD74
