Not wilderness

On Nov 8th The Montana Standard reported that: The 2021 USFS plan designates an additional four RWAs, bringing the total on the forest to seven and total acres from about 34,000 to more than 153,000. ... and Nevada Mountain are now all RWAs.

I have hunted the Nevada Mountain area for over 60 years and I have presented testimony, several times, to USFS. Nevada Mountain does NOT qualify as a RWA and it never has. Nevada Mountain has roads and mining claims.

Any Google Map search will reveal the USFS roads. These old traditional roads need to be opened so the public can use them, at least on foot. In traditional manner the USFS has neglected its duty to the public trust beneficiaries to provide public access to public land. There are miles of recreational trail opportunities for off-road vehicles, trail vehicles, bikes, horses, and hikers. Fabulous loops can be created which originate in Lincoln, Avon, Helmville, Elliston, Wolf Creek, and Helena. The tourism possibilities are unimaginable.

Randall Knowles, Great Falls

