Not what voters wanted

All Montanans benefit from public lands. Our state's beautiful public lands help support our agriculture industry, our outdoor recreation industry, create jobs, and our quality of life. Habitat Montana is a program that has aided the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to protect wildlife habitats throughout Montana. With the help of Habitat Montana, the FWP oversees approximately 450,000 acres of wildlife management areas. Habitat Montana used state funding to purchase wildlife habitats, without using any of our state's general fund money.

With the passing of I-190, 49.5 percent of tax revenue from legal cannabis was to be allocated to conservation measures, with 37 percent of this tax revenue going to the Habitat Montana program. Out of the tax revue, 37 percent would be allocated to the Habitat Montana program, which uses state funding to purchase wildlife habitat. Even though an overwhelming 90 percent of voters support funding Montana's wildlife, our public lands are under attack. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal does not include conservation programs such as Habitat Montana as recipients of the marijuana tax revenue. This is not what voters asked for. Demand that your representatives uphold the will of Montana voters and support our public lands with I-190 funding.