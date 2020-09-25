× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not the right place

Whoever climbed the Steward to hang the Trump flag, please understand you picked the wrong mine to advertise for our President.

The Steward was a producer during World War I and since he thinks the soldiers of that war were “suckers,” the same vain fragility that wouldn’t let him brave a little rain to honor our dead, would certainly take offense to being associated with a symbol of the war effort, especially a mine that helped jacket American bullets in Butte copper.

If you want to hang a Trump flag on a Butte mine, save yourself the climb and head over to the Berkeley Pit viewing stand. Hang it off the railing, where it can look out on several square miles of toxic, crumbling evidence of what happens when leaders ignore the consequences to labor, health, community, environment, and country, just to stroke their out short-sighted egos.

Then again, it really doesn’t fit there either. For all its faults, the Pit is also the ultimate symbol of the sacrifices our community was willing to make. Anything resembling sacrifice has no business associated with this President and sadly the same is true for an increasing number of his supporters. In the end, it seems there really isn’t a fitting place for advertising like that anywhere over the top of a Butte mineshaft. Not to worry though, there are already plenty of Trump flags flying out there, letting everyone know that somewhere below them a hole is lurking.

