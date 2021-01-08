Not so simple

It isn’t as simple as blaming Trump. It isn’t as simple as riding him from the White House. It isn’t as simple as denouncing the acts of that mob who were so easily manipulated into their actions. It isn’t as simple as blaming the Republicans in Washington for backing the one over the good for 330 million. It isn’t as simple as washing your hands of your share in this with just two weeks remaining in Trump's reign. It isn’t as simple as ushering in a new administration. Making it simple in any way is impossible.

We, as a country, have lived with in and abetted the divide in almost every issue of life. We, as voters, have elected individuals to represent, not just ourselves, but our loved ones and our country, solely because they are Republican or Democrat.

We, as a country, have allowed our elected to police themselves. We have allowed our presidents to give amnesty to some that are most guilty of crimes against our democracy. We have allowed protest to mask and hide those that would rather riot, loot, destroy, terrorize and to disrupt peace. We, as a country, have allowed favoritism for some just to benefit ourselves. We have allowed government to lead and tell us how we are to be governed. We have stayed home instead of voting.