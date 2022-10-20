Not all politicians are crooks — vote for Monica Tranel

I associate, for the want of a better word, with a number of individuals that have politics running from liberal to fascism. What they seem to have in common is the opinion that “all politicians are crooks”. They get elected and then line their pockets. I don’t believe that, but you never know. There are a lot of temptations out there.

We have a chance to correct one instance. Mr. Zinke is running a hard hitting campaign, but will it be enough to offset some of his short comings? He can blame the system for a lot of unfairness, but Mr. Zinke has had a very questionable run while in was in office. Does the above apply here? So here is the chance to correct the “all politicians are crooks”. Vote for Monica Tranel. It will cut down on the perception that’s out there now.