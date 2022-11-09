Northwestern Energy's leadership is threatening our future

We all want a clean, healthy, thriving future for our families. In Montana especially, we care about our kids and our local communities, and we step up to ensure protections for our shared future. The current trajectory of NorthWestern Energy’s leadership is threatening our health, economy, and future, and we must push them to change course. While we suffer the impacts of extreme flooding, heat, wildfire smoke, and inflation, NorthWestern plans to increase their reliance on heat-trapping coal and gas, as well as increase energy costs for everyday consumers. It’s time to hold NorthWestern’s leaders accountable and defend the future we know is possible: one with healthy and connected communities, safe from extreme weather and pollution, with a resilient and fair economy and energy system that works for all. This better future can become reality if we make the transition to renewable, affordable, locally-produced energy now.