Non-productive departments

We want results not excuses!

It seems that this whole Covid-19 has made many lazier and certain departments and employees full of excuses.

I will give credit to BSB law enforcement because they are going above and beyond and exerting more initiative to handle more issues than other departments. Some of us citizens who care more about keeping our neighborhoods free of crime, drugs, alcohol are being stifled because of this and our health and safety is being jeopardized because they won't get off their tails and do the jobs.

We as taxpayers, are your "bosses" according to J.P. Gallagher who is running for chief executive. Lately when we have called for dogs running loose for the past few weeks, no one shows up?

Call Community Enrichment about household garbage and remnants of a deer lying in the back of a truck by the county-owned tax deed house parked on the public street for everyone to see and smell is disgusting, don't show up.\

Regardless of what's going on in the world, we still have to live and try to be happy and deal the best we can with what we have. If anything was going to be defunded it wouldn't be the police, it would be departments that we simply don't need and there is a bunch.