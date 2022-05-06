No semblance of unity or mutual respect

My Democrat friends see disparities in our society and want to help those that are less fortunate. My Republican friends think that individual freedom is paramount. Both are correct.

It appears that my liberal friends feel they can rectify the situation by forcibly taking from the fortunate and giving to the less fortunate. It appears that my conservative friends feel that it is acceptable for one to act however one pleases regardless of the condition of, or the impacts to, society. Both are wrong.

The former, while signaling greater morality, neglects the individual. The individual is enslaved to the masses. The latter signals that there is no personal responsibility to society. Society is sacrificed to the individual’s whims.

The left seems to neglect the individual and its value to society. The right seems to neglect society and its necessity to the individual. Individual freedom and benevolence are both necessary for societal progression and are both requirements of a “civilized” society.

In our two-party system it appears that the sole intent of either party is the utter destruction of the other. No semblance of unity, mutual respect, or acknowledgement that we are all on the same team exists. While each side has value, it appears to be completely discounted by the other. Both appear to miss the mark. Their respective beneficial aspects should be fostered. Each party’s current conduct cannot be considered part of a civilized society.

Do we perceive ourselves as, or even desire to become, a civilized society?

The proper system of government of a civilized society would maximize the citizen’s liberty so the individual would be unfettered in making decisions that benefit the whole. Thereby accomplishing the proclaimed goals of both parties. That would, however, necessitate a society of individuals who strive to make socially conscious decisions, a genuine “civilized” society. Else, they are then deserving of a repressive government to rule them, whether that be by despot or socialist, both effectively destroying the “civilization”.

Our current political climate reflects our society. For freedom to perpetuate and society to improve, we the people, must make “good” decisions.

Morgan Sandall,

Dillon

