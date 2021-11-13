No room at the inn

It is not my intention to try to convince those who chose not to receive the vaccine to get it. Experience shows those who wish not to listen to reason or science won't budge. They seem to not even want to discuss it. We've been there, picked our sides and stand firm.

However, I strongly urge the unvaccinated to read the article in the Oct. 26, 2021 edition of the MT. Standard by C. Burt Caldwell. He makes very important points regarding personal choice and personal "Irresponsibility". It's hard to dispute his facts. What struck me was his point about those who "choose" not to get vaccinated. He suggested "Go home, get in bed and wait to see what happens." He urges them not to take the hospital bed from one who needs it for urgent medical reasons and did not have a "choice" regarding their illness. He suggests "Stay out of the health care system" to let it care for those who believe in it.

This is very personal to me. My brother suffers from kidney disease. He didn't have a "choice." He tries daily to care for his health and is vaccinated. He was told by his healthcare staff that sadly, if there were a kidney available, they wouldn't be able to do the transplant because the hospital is "over flowing with Covid 19 patients ... 94% are unvaccinated". I look at those who proclaim to follow Jesus and yet refuse to look after the sick and suffering because of personal "choice." These unvaccinated people have taken hospital beds and benefited from the care of amazing staff while others are left out in the cold. It's reminiscent of the story we all know so well...where there is "no room at the inn" and a deserving couple about to give birth to our Savior is left out in the cold.

This may not change one person's mind. But if it pricks ONE person's conscience to stay home from healthcare when they chose to dismiss it previously, my brother may get a "room at the inn."

Marie Walsh, Butte

