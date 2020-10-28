No radical liberal

I’ve known Kathleen Williams since 2008 when I was a Republican defending rancher’s property rights against county-imposed zoning.

Though we often disagreed, Kathleen was always honest and reasonable and unceasingly sought to find common ground where we could agree. Because of this I learned that we agree on far more issues than not, and I came to her defense in 2018 when Gianforte attacked her with scare tactics and lies about opposing the Second Amendment.

Kathleen has always worked tirelessly for all Montanans, and has reached across the aisle to work with Republicans. And Kathleen has traveled across the state to show a love for Montana and its people.

So it galls me when Kathleen’s opponent smears her as a radical liberal from California. Kathleen has lived here far longer than Rosendale. Could someone who fly-fishes, hunts, and is a deadly skeet-shooter be a radical liberal?

My question is why is Rosendale even running when the most he can do is collect a paycheck as a minority party member without any power.

Kathleen Williams will represent all Montanans instead of just Trump. She will make us all proud as our Congressional Representative.

Dan Griffing, Belgrade

