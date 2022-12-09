No one group can claim a special privilege

I support the Jewish voice for peace who support a one state solution. In which full protection from discrimination against Palestinians is enforced. Including the right to return is taken for granted. One nation, one country from the river to the sea. A truly secular state in which no one group however defined is favored.

But, beyond this the Indigenous peoples of the entire world must be given special concern. While protecting the full civil liberties of recent refugees and immigrating into our country or any country, no one’s rights should be forgotten. This includes the descendants of settlers.

What we must remember is that all nation states are multi-national, muti-ethic, multi-cultural. No one group can claim a special privilege. There is no room for a Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, or Jewish State anywhere in the world. Because of fluid borders everywhere any and all current residences of any state should have full citizenship with all its protections. States are geographic, and nationality is identity. We can ill afford confusing the two. So many Americans will at some time in their lives will inhabit and will work in other countries and so many citizens of other countries work here. Then the nation state will become a contradictions of terms.