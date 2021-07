No noise ordinance?

Noise ordinance? Construction is going on 6 days a week from as early as 6 am until as late as 9 pm! It's ridiculous! Isn't there some type of ordinance protecting local residents from having to listen to this all day long? What happened to business hours? Our roads have been torn up for 3 months, our driveway has been completely blocked off several times in the past week. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!