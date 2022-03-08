No excuse for rising oil prices

Here we go again! Oil companies, with the help of our beloved government, are taking over the economy. The rise in the price of crude oil is trying to be explained by people making obscene amounts of money through rocketing profits. There are legitimate reasons for any product to raise prices. Oil has none of those. Production hasn’t decreased. Demand hasn’t increased. There are no difficulties in any area of marketing oil. As usual and predictable, oil companies are using fear and regional world issues as excuses. The rise in prices with these excuses relates to 100% more in profit! The only thing our government has done is to open up more of our reserves, which should have stabilized prices (It didn’t). I dare any American Oil Company to debate these truths. I dare any federal elected official to debate these facts. For a country (America) to brag in the near past that it produces all the oil it needs and then attach world issues to its cost is ludicrous. For government to act like it is lost on what to do or agree with “Big Oil” and all their excuses shows where their loyalties lie. I would suggest you write all those who claim to represent you to demand better, answers and the truth but I’m sure you’ll just hear more of the same. Neither Party is exempt from blame and seem oblivious to the actual effects it has on prices of all kinds. No product that we buy for every day use and consumption is immune from added cost. Don’t just blame the President or a Party, you’ll just be following the child like behavior of the government. We all should be outraged but because it happens so often, too many of us have preferred to become accustomed to it. This is one more example we need to remember when elections come around. I’ve voiced my concerns, have you?