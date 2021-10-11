No COVID protection

This is to all the leaders who took away my rights to be protected against COVID in Montana and making it extremely difficult on the staff of the hospitals in Montana.

I don't suppose you care about those people who are working really, really hard in the hospitals dealing with a massive influx of people?

Or St. Peter's Health who need to have a mobile morgue on standby because of the people who are dying due to the COVID. The numbers are usually in the 1,000 cases each day here in Montana!

Shame on every one of you who are thinking of yourself and not the Montana people! Shame on this whole government and all who think on party lines and not of the people themselves.

Linda Grady, Helena

