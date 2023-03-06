New GOP has fallen off the cliff toward radicalism

As a conservative who has voted for mostly Republican candidates all off my life, I am disturbed to learn that the Montana Republican Party and the Republican controlled Montana House of Representatives recently rebuked and censured former Montana Governor Marc Racicot, also saying he should no longer be considered a member of the Republican Party.

Racicot left the governor’s office as one of Montana’s most respected and effective governors ever. He then went on to help George W. Bush defeat Al Gore in the 2020 presidential election. Once that fiasco was settled, he could have had his choice of several cabinet offices in the Bush administration, but instead became chairman of the National Republican Party for a time before returning to private life as a lobbyist and attorney. Marc Racicot was a better Montana leader than any we have had since.

While the Democratic Party has continued to drift left, the new Republican Party has fallen off the cliff toward radicalism. I am reminded of a statement President Ronald Reagan made years ago when asked about his one time membership in the Democratic Party. “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me.” I think the day has come when that statement can be applied to both our political parties.

George T. Trischman

Sheridan